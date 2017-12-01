WHAT NATIONAL DAY IS TODAY?

Today is World AIDS Day.

To raise awareness today is mourning those who have died of the disease.

How many people around the globe are living with AIDS?

Today is World AIDS Day. Even though the number of new HIV infections in the United States has declined since 2010, and the number of worldwide deaths from AIDS has gone down by 50 percent since 2005, there are still more than 36 million people around the world who are living with AIDS, according to the World Health Organization.

Only half are receiving appropriate treatment, which makes the NGO’s global theme for the 30th World AIDS Day particularly fitting. This year, WHO has declared the idea “right to health.” Specifically, the organization hopes to draw attention to the need for universal health coverage.

“Under the slogan ‘everybody counts,’ WHO will advocate for access to safe, practical, quality, and affordable medicines. That includes medicines, diagnostics, and other health commodities. Also, health care services for all people in need, while also ensuring protection against financial risks,” the organization stated on its website.