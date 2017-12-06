What National Day Is Today?

Today is National Microwave Oven Day.

On this day we say thank you to American engineer Percy Spencer and his accidental invention. He was self-taught. The story goes that while working with an active radar in 1945, Percy noticed a candy bar in his pocket was melting. He was inspired to investigate if high-powered microwave beams could cook food.

How many microwave ovens are sold in the U.S. each year?

The statistic illustrates the total unit shipments for microwave ovens from 2005 to 2016 and forecasts up to and including 2018. For 2017 the Appliance Magazine projects total unit shipments of microwave ovens to reach 12.38 million units.