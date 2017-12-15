What’s National Day Today?

Today is Cupcake Day.

The first mention of a cupcake was in 1796 when Amelia Simmons published a recipe for “a light cake to bake in small cups” in American Cookery. In 2009 a new record was set for the World’s Largest Cupcake.

How big was it?

Record holder: Merengue Bakery

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Date: August 15, 2009

Cupcake measurements: 4 feet tall and 11 feet in diameter

Make way for the newly crowned “queen cupcake”! The cupcake, baked by the Merengue Bakery in California, has earned the title of World’s Largest Cupcake in the Guinness Book of World Records. With the help of GourmetGiftBaskets.com, the cake was able to earn the prestigious title of “queen” as it was decorated pink in support of the Susan G. Komen foundation, a leading organization in the fight against breast cancer. The treat creamed the previous title holder’s record weight, beating the 61.4-pound cupcake crafted by Duff Goldman. Its bakers turned what was once a simple snack-sized treat into a 1,224-pound giant that contains 200 pounds each of flour, butter, oil, and sugar and 1,000 eggs! While an average cupcake contains about 200 calories, the “queen cupcake” reigns with a caloric content of over 2,000,000. A piece of this historic treat was auctioned off on eBay the first week of September. The Susan G. Komen foundation received all proceeds.