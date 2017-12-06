What’s Trending?

Time’s Person of the Year: “The Silence Breakers,” for speaking out against sexual harassment. Time’s editor says the women of the #Me Too movement “have unleashed one of the highest-velocity shifts in our culture since the 1960s.
There are many powerful images of the quick-moving Thomas Fire. It has consumed more homes in California. Santa Ana winds up to 70 mph grew to at least 55k acres, or 85.9 square miles, yesterday with no containment in sight. The blaze stopped at the Pacific Ocean. It is five percent controlled.
President Trump is considering recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. It is a highly charged declaration that risks inflaming tensions across the Middle East. Iran’s leader says the U.S. plan to move Israel embassy is a sign of ‘failure.’
Dallas County Sheriff, Lupe Valdez, announced this morning that she is running for Texas Governor as a Democrat.
We have a long fetch of tropical moisture from the Pacific riding over the top of cold air. Even colder air is on the way tomorrow. Snow is likely in West Texas.