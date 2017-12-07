What’s Trending?



• Palestinian protesters in Gaza took to the streets in sporadic protest against the U.S. It broke out after President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.



• John Conyer’s son, who he recommends as his replacement after stepping down, was arrested last February. It was after his girlfriend suffered knife cuts during an argument. John Conyers endorsed John III for his House seat election after resigning amid sexual harassment allegations.



• Democrats turn on Al Franken to get to Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race. Some Democrats said it was hard for them to turn on Franken. It finally became more painful to stand by him.



• Nikki Haley, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., says it’s an ‘open question’ if the U.S. athletes will compete in the 2018 Games.



• Breaking News – Putin is running for reelection in Russia and he has the final results in his vest pocket.



• Trump Jr., invented his kind of ‘privilege’ to avoid Russia questions from the House Intel Committee. He announced yesterday that the conversation between him and his dad was an attorney-client privilege because an attorney was present.



• Edgewood’s Chad Morris has agreed to become the new head coach at Arkansas. The SMU head coach has emerged as the top target for the Razorbacks, and the announcement on the deal should be soon.



• A witness took pictures of the man pulled over during LA’s fires. The man rescued a rabbit that allowed him to pick him up.



• Many areas in the Midwest, South, and East may see the first accumulating snow of the season late this week into this weekend.