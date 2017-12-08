What’s Trending?

Clint Cooper

 

  • Texas-R Rep. Blake Farenthold is facing ethics probe after sexual harassment allegations.
  • Arizona GOP Rep. Trent Franks announced his resignation after discussing surrogacy with two female staffers.

  • Director Bryan Singer is accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy at a party more than a decade ago.

  • Even if Robert Mueller is fired and despite Trump’s claims of a witch hunt, the Russia investigation won’t end. Some have started the campaign of discrediting those involved in investigating the Russian probe.

  • An ex-priest is convicted of the 1960 Texas teacher murder.

  • There is incredible footage taken from space showing a time lapse of an aurora. Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli recorded the video from the International Space Station.

  • Texas celebrates a rare snowstorm from San Antonio to Houston overnight

 

