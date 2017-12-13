What’s Trending?

Clint Cooper

  • Alabama election result seen as “miracle” in a Europe horrified by Trump. The relief over Moore’s defeat in Europe was far from being limited to liberal media outlets.

  • FOX News says Doug Jones is a dead man walking in 2020 unless he works with Republicans.

  • Airbus leadership is under fire as crisis deepens. Airbus is engulfed in a fresh bout of speculation over the future of senior managers as corruption probes rattle the aerospace company. Meanwhile, Boeing symbol BA is zooming off the chart.

  • Investors are optimistic that $20k-mark is within reach as the Bitcoin hits another all-time peak. If you want to buy a hundred shares they are going for $17,428.42 a share.

  • A drunken off-duty Dallas Firefighter crashes into a car. He killed a teenage girl and her unborn child. It happened just after midnight Wednesday morning at Cedar Hill on US 67.

  • The Los Angeles fire that destroyed Bel-Air homes began at a homeless camp.

  • James Corden and wife Julia Carey can’t stop smiling. They welcome a new baby girl Tuesday night. They haven’t released the hug-gable’s name.

