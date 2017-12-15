What’s Trending?

Rupert Murdoch downplays sexual harassment allegations at Fox News as “largely political.”
Three more women are accusing Dustin Hoffman of sexual misconduct.
As the Republican tax vote nears, more senators wobble.
Republican Marco Rubio’s potential defection over a tax credit for low-income parents put a speed bump into GOP leaders’ drive to push their big tax package through the Senate.
Mark your calendars! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the date of the wedding. It is Saturday, May 19 at St. George’s Chapel, a 15th-century building on the ground of Windsor Castle. That is about 20 miles west of London, where Queen Elizabeth II lives for part of the year.
The Arlington Police Department published a map of traffic in the Interlochen Holiday Lights that starts at 7:00 tonight. It is billed as the most dazzling Christmas lights in Texas.
Pleasant Grove’s defense shut down Graham to propel the Hawks to the State Title Game. The final was 45-14 over Graham from the Star in Frisco Class 4A DII State Semifinals.
The A&M-Commerce Lions meet up with the West Florida Argonauts Saturday at 5:00 and you can watch it on ESPN2 out of Kansas City, KS