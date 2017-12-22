What’s Trending?



• The Senate has paid out nearly $1.5m to settle harassment claims. Since 1997, according to newly released data, $600,000 was paid to settle senate workplace misconduct claims.

• Charles Osgood, a broadcasting legend and department of the CBS News family, is retiring after more than 50 years on the air.

• A district court judge in Grayson County recently ordered a man convicted of poaching a big white-tailed buck to spend every weekend of hunting season in jail for the next five years. In addition to five years of probation, and over $18,000 in civil restitution penalty, John Walker Drinnon, 34, of Whitesboro, must report to the Grayson County Jail each weekend of deer season starting Dec. 30 for the full term of his prolonged judgment period. Drinnon cannot purchase a hunting license while on probation. Drinnon admitted to killing a 19-point buck with a gross Boone & Crockett score of 202 inches with a rifle (in an archery-only county) while trespassing on private property that is a state jail felony.