What’s Trending?

• CBS News points out that while President Trump is blasting Sen. Al Franken over sexual harassment allegations, he has said nothing in public about claims of sexual misconduct by Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama.

• In West Palm Beach, FL, a former firefighter set a fire in a Walmart and left with a cart full of unpaid goods. Meanwhile, employees rushed to put out the flames. The used surveillance video to identify Kenneth Gray and charged him with arson and petit theft.



• Puerto Rico could face more than a decade of economic troubles and a steep drop in population as a result of their Hurricane.



• A North Korean soldier defected into South Korean, and North Korea shot him in the process. Now South Korean doctors say the man has worms, was critically injured, has a nutrition and hygiene problem because of diet and that hints of a hard life in North Korea. Meanwhile, North Korea on Friday ruled out negotiations with Washington as long as joint U.S.-South Korea’s military exercises continue.



• Tesla unveils its electric semi-tractor-trailer. They updated a version of its first sports car. Elon Musk says the semi is capable of traveling 500 miles on an electrical charge, even with a full 80,000-pound load. It will cost less than a diesel semi considering fuel savings, lower maintenance, and other factors. Musk said customers can put down a $5,000 deposit for the semi now and production will begin in 2019. It will have Tesla’s Autopilot system, and the steering wheel is in the center of the cab.