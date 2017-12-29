What’s Trending?

• Sally Rogers on the 1960s sitcom ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show,’ was Rose Marie. They nominated her for three Emmys. She died Thursday in Van Nuys, California at the age of 94.



• Al Franken says goodbye to Minnesota, as a poll shows most voters think he should stay. He gave a heartfelt speech in Minnesota Thursday evening. It was his first appearance since announcing his resignation, despite voters in Minnesota wanting him to stay.

• Police say, four children, including a one, two, and seven-year-old are among the 12 killed in New York City’s apartment fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown.



• Apple apologizes after the outcry over slowed iPhones and slashes prices for battery replacements. It comes when the company is charging $999 for its newest flagship model, the iPhone X. They are dropping the cost of the battery from $79 to $29 for an iPhone 6 or later, starting next month. Apple denies that it has ever done anything to shorten the life of a product.



• The Powerball jackpot is now worth at least $384 million, and your odds of winning are about one in 290 million.



• An Ohio man’s obituary blames ‘hopeless condition of the Cleveland Browns’ for his death. Paul Stark died Dec 27.



• The coldest air for 2018 is on the way for New Year’s Day. We will wake up to temps in the teens and 20s and highs nearly reaching 32° F.