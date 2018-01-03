What’s Trending?

• Mormon President Thomas S. Monson, who headed one of the world’s fastest growing and most affluent religions, has died at his home in Salt Lake City. He was 90.



• President Trump tweets that the U.S. “gets no respect” from Palestinians as Nikki Haley threatens to withdraw American funding.



• North and South Korea reopen cross-border hotline, paving the way for formal talks.



• The world could be facing a chocolate shortage, just in time for Valentine’s Day.



• Months after a busy hurricane season, a winter storm is expected to bring frigid wind, freezing rain and possibly even snow to the South. The storm is expected to affect most of the East Coast and bring freezing rain and maybe snow to states as far south as Florida.