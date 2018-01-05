What’s Trending?

• Fresh from the Bannon feud, President Trump is meeting with Republicans to strategize for 2018 at Camp David.

• Stock futures climb in a strong week for Wall Street.



• The labor market slowed in December as the U.S. employers added 148,000 jobs in a sign that worker shortages may crimp hiring in 2018. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.1%, according to the Labor Department Friday. The average hourly wages rose nine cents to $26.63. That leaves the annual increase unchanged at 2.5%. That has been stuck at 2.5% for well over a year. Economists have expected a bigger spike because of the low unemployment rate that is making it tougher for employers to find workers.



• Apple is expected to issue a fix for its products after researchers disclosed flaws that leave nearly every modern computing device vulnerable to hackers.



• Nearly 24,000 Texas state employees quit in 2017 according to the Dallas Morning News.



• The iguanas are falling out of trees in Florida. They are not dead they are just chilling.