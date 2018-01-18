What’s Trending?

Paul Ryan

• The government shutdown is looming. The President tweets this morning that children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) “should be part of a long-term solution, not a 30-day, or short-term, extension.” The House GOP says they think they have the votes to avert a government shutdown, but the measure’s prospects in the Senate remain dim.



• Amazon narrows its list of cities for the second headquarters to 20. On the menu are New York, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Austin, Atlanta, Miami, and Dallas.



• Appel’s Tim Cook says the next iOS update will allow users to disable battery performance throttling. Apple – (AAPL 179.28/3.09) said Wednesday it would contribute $350b to the U.S. economy in the next five years. They are hiring 20k jobs at their campuses. They went from $1b to $5b on an innovation fund. They are supporting more than 2m jobs, and they will be jobs that last. Some of this was in the works, but Washington is helping even more with the tax cuts.



• Baylor Scott & White in Temple, TX, is in its seventh year of being squarely in the middle of the nationwide fight against the flu. They are located high above FM 1741 and S. 31st street. They are part of the Centers for Disease Control’s vaccine Effectiveness Program.



• Highland Park High School is closed today because of heating issues.