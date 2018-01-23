What’s Trending?



• The Tsunami Watch for WA, OR, CA, canceled. They were expecting first waves by 2:55 Texas time this morning. Alaska experienced an 8.0 quake about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak City, Alaska.

• Authorities arrested a Michigan man for threatening to shoot and kill CNN employees over “Fake News.”

• The “Shape of Water” led the pack with 13 nominations, including best picture for the 2018 Oscars.

• Neil Diamond announced that he has Parkinson’s. He has retired from live performances.

• People prayed for the Cuban boy brought to the U.S. doctors by missionaries. They had to come to the sobering truth that there was no miracle. The boy had a basketball-sized tumor on his face that was slowly killing him. He died days after it was removed.

• Shawna Donnelly, 50, is or was facing being a homeless woman. She was in 7-Eleven in Clarkson, MI, Jan 15 and bought a lottery jackpot ticket that is now paying her $25,000 a year for life.