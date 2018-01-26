What’s Trending?

• Cable news is waving information that surfaced yesterday that the president tried to remove the Special Counsel last June.

• Trump was booed at Davos for criticizing “Fake” media. He dismissed reports that he ordered the firing of Special Counsel Robert Mueller as “fake news.”

• A hospital fire kills at least 37 in South Korea.

• The U.S. economy grew 2.6 percent in the fourth-quarter, below forecasts. It was despite a surge in Americans’ consumer spending.

• Brawls are breaking out in some French supermarkets as customers try to get their hands on discounted Nutella. They marked it down nearly 70%.

Justin Trudeau of Canada made a bold statement Thursday at Davos, Switzerland.