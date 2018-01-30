What’s Trending?



• Amazon is joining Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan to create a new healthcare company “free from profit-making incentives and constraints.”

• A pair of suspected package thieves may have made off with a few stolen items, but now they will likely have a hefty medical bill on top of any legal trouble. It occurred in Bothell WA north of Seattle. A Ring camera shows a woman jogging up to the front door, from a car, and grabbing three packages. She drops a box, and as she stops to get it, her feet slip from the wet grass, and she severely injured her ankle. Her driver gets out helping her to the car and returns to get the packages. Snohomish County SO confirms the theft.

• They released renderings shown the proposed Texas Bullet Train station in Dallas. It will connect to Houston and is a $15 billion privately financed.

• Don’t miss tomorrow morning’s Super Blue Blood Moon! We will have clear weather in the morning for the viewing starting at 6:48 until 9:07 am.

• Today is the start of the Super Bowl LII (52) coverage