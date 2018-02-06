What’s Trending?

• Nearly all the economic news has been excellent in recent weeks, but in the often insane world of investing, the press has perhaps been too good. The DOW shed 1,175 points Monday. Investors will be wondering whether the sell-off will gather steam or burn out.

• SpaceX plans to test its Falcon Heavy rocket today. If successful, it would be the most powerful rocket in operation. Elon Musk has disrupted the business of sending missiles into space and hopes to achieve a milestone by testing the most powerful rocket currently on the launch pad.



• People over 50 should get the new vaccine which protects both better and more safely than the older shingles vaccine.



• Researchers discover a new species of dinosaur in the Egyptian desert, a long-necked herbivore that is around the size of a city bus. They unearthed it in Egypt’s Western Desert, whose ancient sands have long helped preserve the remains.



• Philadelphia Eagles’ fans tore through the streets celebrating their Super Bowl victory. It is alright to celebrate, but this is ridiculous.