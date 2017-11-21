What’s Trending?

Charlie Rose
- TV host Charlie Rose is suspended after sexual harassment charges. Another woman accused Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate actions during a photo op. The White House is leaving it to the voters of Alabama on Roy Moore. The Republican National Committee withdrew financing.
- Only one in ten adults eats enough fruits or veggies according to a study.
- Are you flying? There are new guidelines you need to know to make sure you get to your flight on time. Pack light, get to the airport early and keep an eye on the weather. New for this year, you are urged to be mindful of your small electronics due to an enhanced screening by TSA.