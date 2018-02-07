What’s Trending?



• SpaceX founder Elon Musk says he is “very proud” of their latest launch of the Falcon Heavy. The rocket lifted a $100k Tesla Roadster into space with a mannequin named “Starman” in the driver’s seat.



• The federal appeals court has ruled that the $25 million Trump University settlement can go forward.



• A New Hampshire woman who bought a Powerball ticket worth $560 million last month is fighting to remain anonymous, saying in a lawsuit that releasing her name would “constitute a significant invasion of her privacy.” The woman filed suit against the New Hampshire Lottery Commission under the pseudonym Jane Doe. She says she made a “huge mistake” when she signed her real name on the back of the ticket before contacting a lawyer, who told her she could have remained anonymous had she established a trust and then had a trustee sign the ticket.



• Today is National Signing Day