• Amazon has launched a free, two-hour Whole Foods delivery in four cities.



• The world’s first passenger drone made its first public flight in China. The electrically powered drone can carry a single passenger weighing up to 220 pounds for 23 minutes of flying at a speed of 62 miles per hour.



• The 2018 Winter Olympics starts today. News Flash! North Korea has no plans to talk with U.S. Pence at Olympics.