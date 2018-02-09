What’s Trending?

• The Government shut down again last night. About 4:30 Texas time the House opened the government again. Now House Speaker Paul Ryan says “We will solve this DACA problem.”



• Early Friday morning, H.R. 582 approved the Kari’s Law Act of 2017, filed by Rep. Louis Gohmert (TX-01). It is an almost definite sign the bill will now become law. Introduced first in 2015, Kari’s Law of 2017 will ensure anyone who dials 911 can reach emergency personnel even if the phone typically requires the user to dial a prefix such as “9” or “7” to reach an outside line. Kari Hunt Dunn is the reason for the bill’s name. She was fatally stabbed in a Marshall hotel room and could not get the police.



• Civic leaders are meeting with Amazon executives Friday. Not invited are the press and the public. Transparency advocates wonder if it violates state open-meeting law.



• Jeremy Westerman, 27, was a North Texas personal fitness trainer. Last month Jeremy contracted the Influenza ‘A,’ and it killed him. He came down with the flu during Thanksgiving and died in January.



• A strong cold front will sweep through on Saturday. It will send temperatures down and bring a chance of freezing drizzle or rain Saturday night.