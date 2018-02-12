cypress basin hospice
What’s Trending?

6 hours ago

  • Copies of the Trump Administration’s new proposed budget arrived on Capitol Hill this morning. He is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget for next year that projects a $1 trillion or so deficit. Unlike the plan he released last year, the new one does not come close to promising a balanced federal ledger even after ten years.

  • Obama has a new look! Maybe he is taking his cue from Dave Letterman.

  • The discovery of an unexploded Second World War bomb near London City Airport has wreaked travel havoc. It leads to the cancellation of all the airport’s flights.

