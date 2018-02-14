What’s Trending?

• A GOP candidate’s parents contributed the maximum. Not to their son, but to his potential Democratic opponent. The holidays may be weird for Republican Senate hopeful Kevin Nicholson and his Democratic parents.



• Suspect held, SUV stopped after shooting at NSA. It occurred at Fort Meade, Maryland.



• An SUV’s accelerator sticks and speeds up to 100 mph in Florida. It traveled nearly 50 miles before troopers got it stopped. Joseph Cooper, 28, called 911 claiming he couldn’t slow down. He couldn’t put the car in neutral. Officers deployed stop sticks three times before slowing down the SUV.



• Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton stands trial for elder abuse. The defense argued the victim has a vendetta, even saying she claimed the commissioner’s mugshot resembled that of a pop icon.



• We owe our sinful Valentine’s Day chocolates to the prudish, self-denying Cadburys. Richard and George Cadbury, stick Quakers, built a conglomerate of indulgence in Victorian-era England.