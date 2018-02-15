What’s Trending?

President Trump orders U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds. It is in honor of Parkland, FL’s school shooting victims. He will address the nation about the shooting at 10:00 am Texas time from the White House.
The Florida school massacre is now the 18th school shooting since the start of 2018. Three of those 18 are in Texas and include Italy, where I-35 S of Dallas comes together, Dennison, and Marshall.
A car crashed into Longview ISD’s bus No. 71 shortly before 8:00 this morning near Ware Elementary. There were no injuries reported.
Modern resuscitation was a game-changer for emergency care, but it also blew apart our understanding of what it means to be dead. Without many people returning from the dead to show us otherwise, it was natural to assume, from a scientific perspective, that our consciousness dies at the same time as our bodies. Over the last few years, though, scientists have seen repeated evidence that once you die, your brain cells take days, potentially longer, to reach the point past which they’ve degraded too far to ever be viable again. This does not mean you’re not dead; you are dead. Your brain cells, however, may not be. (http://www.newsweek.com/where-do-you-go-when-you-die-increasing-signs-human-consciousness-after-death-800443)
A solar storm is headed for the U.S. It could light up the sky over the U.S. tonight. If you live in the northern tier of the U.S. look upwards tonight and Friday night and you could spot the northern lights. Monday, the sun belched out a slew of charged particles in a moderate solar flare. These particles are now making their way toward Earth.