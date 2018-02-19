What’s Trending?

Florida students are rallying and demanding change in sensible gun laws.
Lindsey Vonn bullied over politics, but won’t “back down” after saying she would “absolutely not” visit White House.
‘Black Panther’ smashes records with $218 million at holiday weekend box office.
Las Vegas Police arrested Ronald Dufloth, 64, as their suspect in robbing a Wells Fargo Bank. Neighbors say they feel sorry for him. Allegedly he needed the money to pay his rent.
An early morning fire hits Marshall’s Maverick Bowling Center at 2401 E Travis today.
Heads up! We’re in for a good soaking the next few days. Rainfall amounts of 1-4” is expected with locally higher amounts possible. The most likely area to get 4+ inches of rain will be in Northeast Texas.