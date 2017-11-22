What’s Trending?

Three are missing after a Navy aircraft crashed en route to USS Ronald Reagan. Rescue recovered eight.
Another one is on the burner. Detroit Free Press says “John Conyers, Jr., must go. It looks an awful lot like hush money.” Rep. D-Conyer also received sexual harassment allegations against him. Ad his picture to the growing list.
FCC’s next step on net neutrality; blocking the states. The repeal itself will be a significant win for the telecommunications industry, which has bristled at what it says are heavy-handed regulations requiring internet service providers like Charter and AT&T to treat all web traffic equally. But blocking states from acting unilaterally would help cement that victory in a policy dispute that has whipsawed for years as the White House changed hands and courts took up the issue.
Good Grief! It’s time to watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.” It airs tonight at 7:00 on ABC.