What’s Trending?

• West Virginia’s public schools are closed for a third day today after nearly 20,000 public school teachers walked out in the first statewide teacher strike in the state’s history.

• From H-town to Big-D in 90 minutes. Texas’ high-speed rail is on track to revolutionize travel between Houston and Dallas. It is not without controversy, however. Hundreds of people came to public meetings earlier this month to protest the plans. It will run along existing electrical transmission lines.



• It is a foggy morning sunrise over Northeast Texas. The shots are over the Sulphur River between Lamar and Delta Counties as tweeted by Tony CorsoImages.