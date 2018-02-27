Momentum New Year Sale
What’s Trending?

11 hours ago

  • NY Senator Chuck Schumer is arguing in Congress today that they can prevent the FCC from ending net neutrality.

  • They canceled the hearing for Florida’s shooting suspect case. Prosecutors are seeking to obtain hair samples, fingerprints, DNA and photographs of Nikolas Cruz, 19. The hearing was removed from the court docket and no explanation was immediately available.

  • President Trump has struck a deal with Boeing for a new Air Force One-planes.

  • There is a $10,000 reward offered for information on the mysterious disappearance of a government scientist. Timothy Cunningham is an epidemiologist at the CDC. He disappeared more than two weeks ago after he left work early, saying he felt sick.

  • Strong to severe storms are possible both today and Wednesday. Today, storms will be capable of producing hail up to around 1 inch.

