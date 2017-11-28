What’s Trending?

TransCanada is restarting their Keystone pipeline after it leaked 5,000 barrels of crude oil in rural South Dakota.
Trump’s drive to overhaul the U.S. tax code heads toward a new drama in the Senate. This morning the President tweeted “Meeting with ‘Chuck and Nancy’ today about keeping government (sic) open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes (sic). I don’t see a deal!”
A woman walks into the Washington Post and made false statements against Roy Moore. Post reporter Stephanie McCrummen (Left) met with the woman, checked out her story before publishing and busted her.
OPEC heads for tougher-than-expected policy talks this week as prices fall and doubts over cuts emerge.
Roy Moore faced his supporters in a town of nearly 2500 with defiance last night. Moore stated, “This is a spiritual battle we’re fighting.”
Jay Z and Bruno Mars are nominees in the rap and R&B dominated top three categories at the 2018 Grammy Awards.
Arby’s says it is acquiring Buffalo Wild Wings for $2.4B in a restaurant shakeup.
That perfect Christmas tree will be harder to find and pricier this year. They planted fewer trees because of the Great Recession when there was less demand. Because there are fewer trees that means a higher price.