What’s Trending?

• A plea hearing is scheduled for Michael Flynn today at 9:30 am Texas time. That according to special counsel’s office. Flynn, the former Trump national security adviser, was dismissed earlier this year. Authorities charged him with making false statements to the FBI.


• According to some analysts, President Trump would get over $40 million in benefits from the tax bill. The fate of the GOP tax bill is in doubt as new studies pour cold water on it.


• Hundreds of royal fans line the streets to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their first official engagement since announcing they would wed.


• Will Alexa breach the workplace frontier where Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri have largely failed?


• Late night host Jimmy Kimmel has accepted Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore’s invitation. He will meet with him in Alabama.


• Captain Shreve High School canceled classes this morning. That came after a bomb threat in the Shreveport school.


• Harts Bluff’s fourth-graders have headed to Austin and San Antonio. “They are on an awesome trip!” according to the school.


• According to KVUE-Houston, three months after Harvey, a family is still living in a tent outside their home.

