What’s Trending?

• Gainesville, Florida Police think there are more children victimized at a religious boarding school. Police arrested Anna Elizabeth Young, 75, near Atlanta Friday. They charge her with torturing and withholding food from Emon Harper, who was two or three years old at the time, leading to his death.

• The Senate’s just-passed tax bill is 479 pages. The House’s tax reform legislation was 429 pages. People are digging into the two to see what surprises lie in all those words.

• Banks are expecting a Fed rate hike next week. They think there are at least three coming in 2018.



• President Trump endorses Senate nominee accused of sexual assaults saying, “We need Roy Moore to win in Alabama.”



• A father from Richmond, TX, is going viral for using “deer season” as an excuse to pull his daughter out of school.



• Are you ready for a Cold Front? It should be here before the day is out with wind changing to the north 10-20 mph bringing a 40-degree drop.