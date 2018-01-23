Where Is He?

Now you have him, now you don’t. Officials caught James Hufford, a Fannin County 17-year-old, wanted for driving a stolen car over the weekend. He crashed the car and got away on foot. Officers arrested two girls in the vehicle and booked them into the Bryan County Jail. Saturday afternoon police spotted Hufford in another stolen car taken at Ector. There was a chase, he crashed the car and got away on foot. Bonham officials finally arrested Hufford at a house in Bonham. Deputies say he is their suspect in eight other car thefts and three car burglaries. Most of the unlocked cars had keys inside.