Jason Floyd Koenig, Jr

Hopkins County Jail

A 20-year-old Winnsboro man has pleaded guilty in Hopkins County to the armed robbery of a couple at a location on Highway 11 West and Country Road 4703 Century Lake Road in July or 2015. Jason Floyd Koenig, Jr., was sentenced to 15 years in prison and must serve 7.5 years behind bars before becoming eligible to apply for parole.