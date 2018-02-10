Expect freezing rain overnight. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze to a few hundredths of an inch will occur along and north of a line from Athens to Temple from midnight tonight to noon Sunday. It also includes portions of Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and Northeast Texas.

The ice will result in very slippery conditions on sidewalks, roads, and bridges. Freezing rain may transition to sleet before ending around midday Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. For the latest road conditions for Texas go to drivetexas.org.