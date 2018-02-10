WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY.Freezing rain expected overnight. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze to a few hundredths of an inch are expected.

Temperatures should be in the mid to upper 20s during the overnight hours. Areas of light freezing rain and sleet are expected to develop late tonight and persist into Sunday morning. Areas southwest of the Metroplex have the best chance for sleet and freezing rain through Sunday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of the area.