State Troopers are investigating after one person was killed and another injured in a head on collision between a pickup and an SUV in East Texas. The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday morning on Hwy 7 in Shelby County. Authorities say a pickup driving by 70 year old Vicki Thomas of Center crossed into opposing traffic and hit the SUV. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The 20 year old driver of the SUV was hospitalized in undisclosed condition.