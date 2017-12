A woman was killed and a man seriously injured in a head-on collision on Hwy 69 over the weekend about a mile north of Lone Oak. State Troopers say a pickup crossed the center line and collided with a passenger car. The driver of the passenger car, 77-year-old Avis Lee Reid, of Emory, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, 50-year-old Steven Truett Hammons, of Lone Oak, was transported to a trauma center in Plano.