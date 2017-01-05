

• “Women’s March on Washington-Oklahoma” takes place in Washington D.C. at the intersection of Independence Ave and Third St SW, near the U.S. Capitol, at 10:00 am on Jan. 21, 2017

• “Women’s March on Oklahoma” take place at the Oklahoma State Capitol at 10:00 am on Jan. 21, 2017

• Funds are being raised to help women attend the DC march and help put on the OKC March by donations from businesses, organizations, and individuals and by t-shirt sales that have the event logo.

Oklahoma contacts are Dr. Debbie Johnson at oklahoma@womensmarch.com and Lindsay Kanaly at womensmarchokc@gmail.com.

Oklahomans on Board for Women’s March

On the third Saturday of January, something huge, other than the end of Inauguration Week, will be happening in Washington, D.C. “Women’s March on Washington” is expected to draw tens of thousands of supporters to the nation’s capital, including hundreds from Oklahoma. This week, the “Women’s March on Washington” Facebook page is showing 166,000 people going and 245,000 interested. Women from all across Oklahoma will be participating in the march in Washington DC as well as a Sister March that will be happening at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City.

While some Oklahomans will be making the trip to Washington, others will stage a closer-to-home march and rally at the same time in Oklahoma City. “Women’s March on Oklahoma” is slated from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 21 at the State Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln, Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma group has its Facebook page, indicating an interest by 4,200 people, with 1.5 thousand pledged to march.

Similar sister rallies are also scheduled in cities and state capitals across the country as well as internationally from Australia to the Netherlands. The “Women’s March on Washington” home page says, “On January 21, 2017, we will unite in Washington, D.C. for ‘Women’s March on Washington.’ We stand in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health and our families — recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.”

Interested individuals are available to register for, to show support, or help fund either the Oklahoma City rally or to help women with expenses to get to Washington, D.C. You may email Dr. Debbie Johnson for national information at oklahoma@womensmarch.com. Lindsay Kanaly can provide information for the state rally, womensmarchokc@gmail.com.

Tee-shirt sales and GoFundMe donations are raising funds. Businesses and organizations, as well as individuals, may assist with sponsorship. The state website http://womensmarchok.com/ may be visited to get more information. You may email the state organizers for personal questions.

You’ll also find information about both events at Women’s March on Washington – Oklahoma on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Womens-March-on-Washington-Oklahoma-687329558096902/?__mref=message_bubble, on Twitter (@WomensMarch_OK) and Instagram (@WomensMarch_OK).