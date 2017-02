After deliberating only 44 minutes, a Wood County jury has convicted 52 year old Timothy Charles Parmer of Mineola of Attempted Capital Murder of a Police Officer. Parmer was accused of shooting State Trooper Larry Vaughan in the face, while he was being served a warrant for Violation Of Probation. The same jury sentenced Parmer to Life In Prison. The sentence will begin after he completes a sentence for aggravated assault of his wife.