Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas Honors East Texas Broadcasting, Inc

1 hour ago

 

 

Northeast Texas Workforce Solutions has named East Texas Broadcasting Incorporated the 2017 Small Business of the Year. East Texas Broadcasting owns and operates a total of 10 radio stations in Paris, Mt. Pleasant and Sulphur Springs serving more than 20  counties  and a population of over 400,000 . Company President Bud Kitchens said it was an honor receive the regional award from Workforce Solutions, and thanked East Texas Broadcasting’s listeners, advertisers and loyal employees for helping to make East Texas Broadcasting the dominant media voice in Northeast Texas.

