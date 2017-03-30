World Record Speed – Monster Truck

Shumate Banner
2 hours ago News, Paris News

The Guinness World Records® record holder for the Fastest Speed for a Monster Truck, Raminator will be making an appearance in Sulphur Springs from Friday (Apr 14). Hitting a record speed of 99.10 mph, the legendary Ram Truck brand sponsored monster truck and Sulphur Springs Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, located at 1505 Industrial Dr. W, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482, will provide a dynamic and family-friendly experience for everyone. While on site, attendees can check out Raminator up close, and grab a photo and autograph with the Hall Brothers Racing team!

