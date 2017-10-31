Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Tri-City Charter
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Hess-Header Banner
Polaris Authorized Factory Clearance 2017

Wreck On I-20 Near Marshall

1 hour ago News

At approximately 3:10 Tuesday morning, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on IH-20 in Harrison County near the 603-mile marker. The driver of a truck-tractor semi-trailer was traveling westbound on IH-20 when the driver lost control and overturned the truck and trailer, blocking the roadway. Another 18-wheeler traveling westbound was unable to avoid colliding with the overturned vehicle. Paramedics took both drivers to Good Shepherd in Marshall, and conditions are unknown. Troopers closed the westbound lanes of I-20 and traffic is diverted.

Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     