Wreck On I-20 Near Marshall

At approximately 3:10 Tuesday morning, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on IH-20 in Harrison County near the 603-mile marker. The driver of a truck-tractor semi-trailer was traveling westbound on IH-20 when the driver lost control and overturned the truck and trailer, blocking the roadway. Another 18-wheeler traveling westbound was unable to avoid colliding with the overturned vehicle. Paramedics took both drivers to Good Shepherd in Marshall, and conditions are unknown. Troopers closed the westbound lanes of I-20 and traffic is diverted.