The family of a New Hampshire man who died in the Choctaw County jail has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Choctaw County Board of Commissioners. 29 year old James Legros Junior had been arrested for Public Intoxication and was placed in a cell by himself. 4 days later, he was found hanging in his cell. Legros had only been in Oklahoma for 2 months, and worked for Carson and Barnes Circus.