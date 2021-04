Texas will receive 1.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for providers across the state this week, including some Johnson and Johnson doses that were re-authorized Friday. Dr. Peter Hotez with Baylor College of Medicine says women in their 30’s may prefer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is one shot only, which is suitable for college students, the homebound, the homeless, and any population receiving a second dose that could be difficult.