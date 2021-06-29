100 Club Of Lamar County To Hold Major Fundraiser

From 100 Club of Lamar County Facebook Page

The 100 Club of Lamar County has some exciting news to share!

A local benefactor has challenged the 100 Club of Lamar County to a fund-raising campaign to match up to $50,000 in donations. New memberships, membership renewals or outright donations will be matched dollar for dollar. If you start a new membership for $100, the Club will receive an additional $100 with the match!

The campaign will run from July 1st through September 30, 2021. During this time a cash donation of $100 or more will include a regular membership in the 100 Club of Lamar County unless requested otherwise. As with the 100 Club of Lamar County Memberships plans, any donation over $150 can be used for a business membership, any donation of a $1000.00 will result in a lifetime membership to the 100 Club. Corporate Lifetime Memberships are available for $2500.00

The 100 Club of Lamar County provides a $10,000.00 immediate gift to the family of any 1st Responder who is killed in the line of duty. The definition of 1st Responder includes law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics, correctional officers and communication dispatchers. This includes volunteer or paid personnel.

The loss of a loved one for many of our 1st Responder families can bring substantial financial hardships early on in the aftermath. These funds are made available to help ease that financial issue for the family.

The 100 Club depends on memberships for funding. The ‘Paris Can Can Follies’ stepped up for the last two years becoming the main fundraiser for the 100 Club. The pandemic impacted public outings and the Follies have not taken place last year or this year. The 100 Club Board of Directors met recently and unanimously voted to accept the challenge and get the campaign started. “This is a way for our community to demonstrate to all of our 1st Responders that their hard work and the dangers they face daily are recognized and appreciated. Should the unthinkable take place, we will be here for your family.” Bob Hundley, President of the Board of Directors.