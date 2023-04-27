100 S’more Years and So Much More at Cooper Lake State Park

Cooper, TX—The “Land of the Oaks and Lake” is waiting for you this month. What better place to soak in the experience of a natural Texas than Cooper Lake State Park! You witness the circle of life on a hike through the forest spotting our newest resident, a white-tailed deer fawn. Hear the lonesome wail of a pack of coyotes and the evening chorus of green tree frogs as you enjoy a hearty meal around a flickering campfire. You look up just in time to see the thin band of the “Milky Way” with the flash of a meteor enveloped by the park’s dark skies. Just then you realize why it was so important to set aside all your to-do list items for this family camping adventure! Research has shown that spending time in nature helps us with improved mood, cognitive ability, and even has physical health benefits.

Our highlighted event for this month is “100 S’more Years” scheduled for May 13 th across both park units. Come celebrate 100 years of Texas State Parks around a campfire creating your most perfect s’more! We will provide the necessary s’more supplies. You are welcome to bring your own ingredients too. Across both park units, as summertime approaches, 10 additional recreational and educational programs will be presented that are focused on family fun and learning about our natural world.

By the Memorial Day weekend, the waters of Jim Chapman Lake will be beckoning swimmers (maybe even sooner). Why not experience an amazing staycation at the park swimming, relaxing and enjoying our white sandy beaches. Just add palm trees and you will think you’re in Florida!

Fish from the bank, off our pier, fishing wall, or rent a kayak and try your luck along the shoreline. Fish attractors have been placed around the Doctors Creek floating fishing pier and the fishing wall at South Sulphur to help increase fishing success. Crappie, bluegill, bass, and catfish are commonly caught at both park units. May is a great time to fish at Cooper Lake State Park! Fishing licenses are not required if you are fishing from the bank or fishing pier at any Texas State Park. Other popular activities are hiking our trails, resting under a giant post oak tree, or camping at one of our tree- canopied campsites. Texas State Parks are great places to relax, recreate, and recharge your soul!

Park entrance fees are $5 for adults, and kids 12 and under are always free! Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily after obtaining a free Bluebonnet Pass. Seniors get yours today! The Texas State Park Annual Pass can be purchased for $70 which is good for 12 months from the month of purchase and allows unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle. All programs are free with a valid entrance permit. For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit our Texas Parks and Wildlife Department page or like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek 903-395-3100).

Doctors Creek

Saturday, May 6 – DC

Art in the Park – 10 a.m. Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion – Water is life – paint your own water-themed work of art. It would make a great Mother’s Day gift!

Saturday, May 13 – DC

100 S’more Years – Meet at 2 p.m. at Bluebonnet Day Use Area What better way to celebrate the past 100 years of Texas State Parks and to look forward to 100 more years than enjoying s’mores with family or friends? Join us as we learn the skills for building a campfire and developing a bed of coals fit for that perfect & more. *We’ll have a limited supply of marshmallows, graham crackers, chocolate, and roasting sticks.

Saturday, May 20 — DC Guided Hike – 10 a.m. Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion. Join a Ranger on a short leisurely hike on Cedar Creek South Loop getting a first-hand look at the shoreline inhabitants, the pocket prairie, varied insects, and the flora of the park.

Friday, May 26 – DC Moongazing – Meet at the Lone Pine Boat Launching parking lot at 8 p.m. We’ll have the telescopes out to view the moon. Bring a lawn chair, bug spray, and dress for the weather.

Saturday, May 27 – DC Fishing with the Ranger: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Meet at the Bluebonnet Day Use Area. Bring your own fishing gear, or we have a few fishing poles available to borrow. No experience needed.

Sunday, May 28 — DC Skins and Skulls – 10 a.m. Who is the fastest or the furriest? Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion – Get an inside look at some of the mammals, and reptiles of the park.

South Sulphur

Saturday, May 6 – SS

Art in the Park – 2 p.m. Meet at Gulls Bluff Day Use Area – Water is life – paint a water themed work of art.

Saturday, May 13 — SS

100 S’more Years – 8 p.m. Meet at the Honey Creek Amphitheater. What better way to celebrate the past 100 years of Texas State Parks and look forward to 100 more years than enjoying s’mores with family or friends Join us as we learn to build a perfect s’more and hear some campfire stories at 8 p.m. at the Honey Creek Amphitheater or in case of rain we’ll move to the Gulls Bluff Pavilion if it rains. *We’ll have a limited supply of marshmallows, graham crackers, chocolate, and roasting

sticks.

Saturday, May 20 — SS

Guided Hike – 2 p.m. Meet at the Buggy Whip Equestrian Trail Head. Join a Ranger on a short leisurely hike on the Little Blue Stem trail getting a first-hand look at the shoreline inhabitants, varied insects, and the flora of the park.

Friday, May 26 — SS

Becoming a Junior Ranger – 4 p.m. Meet at Headquarters. Do you have what it takes to become a Jr. Ranger? Check your skills and complete the tasks.

Saturday, May 27 – SS

Fishing with the Ranger: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Meet at the Heron Harbor Fishing Wall in the Day Use Area. Bring your own fishing gear or we have a few fishing poles available to borrow. No experience needed.

Sunday, May 28 — SS

Skins and Skulls – Who is the fastest or the furriest? 2 p.m. Meet at Heron Harbor Day Use Area – Get an inside look at some of the mammals and reptiles of the park.

##