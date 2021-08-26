$10,000 Gift Boosts PJC scholarships

Students wishing to attend Paris Junior College have greater scholarship options thanks to a generous endowment of $10,000 directed to the College this year. The gift from the Dr. Joanne Olivard Endowed Fund in honor of W.H. Brumley, Brian Brumley & Monica Brumley Purviance, as directed by Olivard Foundation Executive Director Phyllis Brumley, funds a scholarship aiding students from Delta, Fannin and Lamar counties who wish to attend a vocational/workforce program at PJC.

“The legacy of Dr. Joann Olivard and Phyllis Brumley’s ongoing work will help provide employable skills to students training to enter our region’s workforce for many years to come,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC president.

Brumley and her family were neighbors of and friends to Joanne Olivard for many years. A chemist who went north to work in her field, she never married or had children. She retired to Lamar County, and her regard for the Brumley family grew over the years.

“Initially she was closer friends to my husband and son,” Brumley said. “My daughter bought her a TV, and she found out who Andy Griffith was and all the other old shows, expanding her enjoyment,” Olivard explained. “We encouraged her to change her will to support education.”

The foundation covers Fannin and Lamar counties since Olivard lived near the county line. Brumley’s daughter lived in Delta County and so it was also included. Despite personal appreciation of the arts, Olivard directed that her gifts support vocational majors.

“My husband, daughter and son are all PJC graduates,” Brumley said. “My husband was more vocational so that’s where the scholarships are directed.”

Since 2015, the Olivard Foundation has sent more than $455,000 to PJC to aid students. The Foundation gives approximately a half a million dollars back to the community each year. This year, nearly $50,000 of that is coming to PJC.

“We are honored that the Brumley family chose Paris Junior College as a destination for the Joanne Olivard funds to serve students,” said PJC Institutional Advancement/Alumni Director Baleigh McCoin. “This partnership allows us to extend additional opportunities to students within our aligning service areas.”