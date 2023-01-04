10,000 Trees Donated To Scenic Texas

Scenic, TX: Scenic received a large tree donation from Moon Valley Nurseries to assist in giving Scenic Cities across Texas 2-15 gallon trees to plant as a part of Scenic Texas’ One Million Trees Across Texas Initiative.

Scenic Texas’ program is the only statewide program that supports sustainable landscaping and increases tree planting in overlooked rural to mid-size communities of Texas. This tree planting program improves the scenic quality of natural and built landscapes, aims to combat environmental conservation, preserves native trees, maintains greenspaces, and enhances the sustainability of communities across the state.

Planting new trees and preserving existing trees in our overlooked communities will improve the overall quality of our environment and provide habitat for native wildlife, which maintains a harmonious balance between humans and nature. Scenic Texas strives to address the environmental challenges associated with pollution and ecosystem degradation due to Texas’ rapid growth rate.

While supplies last, trees are open to any Texas city willing to travel to Glen Flora, Texas, to pick up trees and provide proper maintenance for two years. There are a variety of species to select from, such as Chinquapin Oaks, Mexican Oak, Shumard Oak, Bur Oak, Nuttall Oak, and Kay Magnolias, to list a few. Fall is the best time to plant trees in Texas. The cooler weather allows the trees to adapt to the planting site without the threat of scorching heat. In addition, trees planted in the fall have more time to develop their root systems and, with proper planting and care, will have a higher survival rate than those buried in the spring.

Here is more information on how your city can request trees:

Cities will need to contact info@scenictexas.org

Cities must agree to the following terms: Plant the tree(s). Keep the tree(s) adequately watered and maintained for up to two years. Plant the tree(s) along streets, sidewalks, or city parks.



“We are very fortunate for this opportunity to partner with Moon Valley Nurseries,” said Brenda Dees, Executive Director for Scenic Texas. “The trees we offer to the cities will be enjoyed for generations. They value these trees for several hundred dollars each, and there are many different species to choose from.”

For more information, contact Scenic Texas at 361-688-4571 or info@scenictexas.org or visit our webpage at scenictexas.org, and to learn more about Scenic Texas, watch this three-minute video: Introducing Scenic Texas