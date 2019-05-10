United States Coast Guard – News

Coast Guard to hold Hurricane Harvey aviation awards ceremony at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi is scheduled to hold an awards ceremony to recognize the individual achievements of its members during Hurricane Harvey on Tuesday.

Who: 8th District Chief of Staff, Capt. Andy Sugimoto will be officiating the ceremony.

What: The Coast Guard is inviting media to attend the awards ceremony.

Where: 249 West Glasson Dr., Corpus Christi, Texas 78406

When: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 9:30 am.

Media interested in attending are requested to arrive no later than 8:45 am. and should RSVP by Monday at noon by calling Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi Public Affairs at 361-438-0176.

Coast Guard assists fishing vessel taking on water near Port Mansfield, Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coast Guard crew assisted a 67-foot fishing vessel taking on water near Port Mansfield, Texas, Thursday evening.

Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report that the fishing vessel, Bella Ariel, was taking on water and in need of assistance.

A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew and a Station South Padre Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew were launched. A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry was diverted.

Once on scene, the crew of the RB-M assisted in dewatering the vessel by passing over a dewatering pump and a boarding team. The source of the flooding was secured, and the vessel successfully dewatered.

Bella Ariel was able to make way under her own power.